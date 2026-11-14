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Queen Tribute Act Opens Fort Myers River Concert Season Tonight
By Katelyn Almeida,13 days ago
Edison and Ford Winter Estates — Venue for Season-Opening Concert. The Edison and Ford Winter Estates is set to kick off its Rhythm on the River concert season tonight with Almighty Queen, a Queen tribute band, taking the stage along the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers. Gates open at 6 p.m., with music scheduled to run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the historic Ford lawn.
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