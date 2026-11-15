undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Position grades from Michigan’s 31-7 loss to Oregon
By Nick Durand,4 days ago
Michigan had another dud on the West Coast with a 31-7 loss to Oregon on Saturday. Here’s a look at how each position group graded out:. It’s mid-November, and Michigan is officially a .500 football team, dropping to 5-5 on Saturday afternoon to Oregon. It once again wasn’t a pretty performance for the Wolverines. Here’s a look at how each position group graded out.