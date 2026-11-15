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Watch: IU football’s Wilson, Becker, Martin, Jones, Savage, and Zachman talk win over USC
By TDH StaffIU Football,4 days ago
Watch as IU football players Grant Wilson, Charlie Becker, Khobie Martin, Isaiah Jones, Jacob Savage and Preston Zachman took question following their 27-13 win over USC. For Curt Cignetti’s postgame, GO HERE. Indiana (9-1) returns to action next Saturday at Washington. For complete coverage of IU football, GO HERE.