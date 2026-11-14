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Yanhe puts three more perovskite solar modules into orbit for space testing
12 days ago
Yanhe Technology has placed three of its own space photovoltaic modules into a 535 km sun-synchronous orbit, launched on November 7 aboard a Ceres-2 Y3 rocket. Two tandem modules, one perovskite-crystalline silicon and one perovskite/CIGS, are carried on the North University of China-1 satellite, while a flexible perovskite module is aboard the Yunyao-1 28 satellite.