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Rapid Recap: NIU football loses by 21 to Nevada
By Aiyana Riley,12 days ago
NIU football (0-10, 0-5 Mountain West) hosted the University of Nevada Wolfpack (4-6, 3-3 MW) on Saturday at Huskie Stadium. Nevada won the coin toss and chose to send the ball to the Huskies for the first kickoff. The Huskies quickly got a first down after a screen pass from redshirt junior quarterback Taron “Tyger” Dickens to redshirt senior wideout DeAree Rogers.