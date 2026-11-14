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GCL-ET and CATL say Fujian truck charging station is first to use perovskite tandem PV
13 days ago
GCL Energy Technology (GCL-ET), the energy technology arm of GCL Group, and QIJI Energy, CATL’s heavy-duty truck battery-swapping subsidiary, have commissioned a demonstration station in Ningde, Fujian province. According to the companies, it is China’s first use of perovskite tandem PV in a heavy-duty truck charging and battery-swapping setting. The announcement does not say how much of the station’s generating capacity is perovskite tandem.