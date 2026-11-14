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Volleyball routs Cleveland State in lopsided season finale
By Logan Whittington,12 days ago
In its final match of the season, NIU volleyball (10-16, 4-12 Horizon League) swept the Cleveland State University Vikings (4-22, 1-14 Horizon) at the Convocation Center. NIU finished the season off strong in front of the fans, recording its third straight home win since Oct. 31st against Robert Morris University, while continuing its strong performance from a 3-2 win over Oakland University on Thursday.