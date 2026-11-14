undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Alpha Sigma Alpha wins 2026 Women’s Tugs championship
By Samya Jordan,12 days ago
Alpha Sigma Alpha claimed the championship and Delta Zeta finished in third as the 2026 Women’s Tugs tournament concluded Saturday. ASA faced Sigma Sigma Sigma for the title, while Delta Zeta competed against Alpha Phi in the third-place match. The tournament raised $12,505 for Circle of Sisterhood, an organization that raises funds to grant resources to women facing poverty.