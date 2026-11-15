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The Difference Between Politics and Government
By Editor,4 days ago
Even though I did not complete my non-affiliated run for Governor of Oregon, I am still committed and determined to help our communities have a more knowledgeable electorate. After we vote, we need more community members to be more involved in our legislative process. Over the next several weeks, I will offer information for you to navigate what’s happening in our government.
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