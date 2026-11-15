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Houston Universities Formally Probe Just 2-7% of Sex Misconduct Reports
By John Becker,4 days ago
The University of Houston received 1,509 sexual misconduct reports in recent years but formally investigated only 2 percent of them, while Rice University logged 558 reports and formally investigated 6 percent, and Texas Southern University received 138 reports with a 7 percent formal-investigation rate. In KHOU 11's 2023–2026 data, UH reported zero students disciplined under the law, while Rice disciplined seven students and TSU disciplined two. UH had at least one disciplinary sanction in an earlier SB 212 reporting period.