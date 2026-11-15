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Amazon Builds Secret Product Database to Outflank Google and AI Shopping Bots
By Tony Ng,4 days ago
Amazon’s reported plan to build a broad product database comes as retailers debate whether outside AI shopping tools should be allowed to browse their sites. Reuters, citing an internal company document and people familiar with the matter, reported that Amazon is developing World Product Graph, a project intended to help shoppers research what to buy, including products Amazon does not sell.