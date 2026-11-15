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Oakland Hills Landowner Pitches 216 Homes on 40 Acres Off Skyline Boulevard
By Nina Singh-Hudson,4 days ago
A Novato-based property owner has filed preliminary permits for a new housing proposal that would carve 40 acres of wooded Oakland Hills land into 56 separate lots, with 54 single-family houses and six multifamily buildings adding up to 216 dwelling units at full build-out. The site sits at 5885 Skyline Boulevard, tucked into terrain that overlooks the highway roads approaching the Caldecott Tunnel and the North Oakland Regional Sports Center.
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