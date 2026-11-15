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In the midst of the heart of its schedule, Georgia is dominant yet again
By Evan Waldman,4 days ago
The last time the Bulldogs played between the hedges, Auburn kicker Alex McPherson nailed a 34-yard field goal as the Tigers stunned Georgia 27-24. The performance inside Sanford Stadium on Saturday was completely different as No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 22 Missouri 48-21, inching closer to a berth in the SEC Championship Game and a spot in the College Football Playoff.