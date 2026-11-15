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Roseland Man, 37, Cut in Face During Domestic Argument, Attacker Flees
By Jo Marquez,4 days ago
A 37-year-old man was cut in the face with a sharp object during a domestic-related argument at a home in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood early Saturday, and the person responsible ran off before officers could make an arrest. The attack happened around 1:05 a.m. in the 11200 block of South Indiana Avenue, leaving the victim with a facial wound that sent him to the hospital.
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