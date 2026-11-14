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Whatever Happened to Beefsteak Charlie’s Restaurants?
By Brian Kachejian,2 days ago
For New Yorkers who grew up in the 1970s and 1980s, the mention of Beefsteak Charlie’s usually brings back memories of shrimp before it brings back memories of steak. Where else could you order a steak dinner and then help yourself to as much shrimp as you wanted? There was the salad bar, of course, but it was the shrimp and the seemingly endless supply of beer, wine, and sangria that distinguished Beefsteak Charlie’s from so many of the other restaurant chains of that era.
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