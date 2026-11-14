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Projecting Parker Messick’s Stats In 2027
By Jimmy Swartz,13 days ago
Parker Messick’s rookie season set a bar that would be tough for any pitcher to clear. The Cleveland Guardians left-hander finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting, third in the AL Cy Young race and put together one of the best first seasons by a pitcher in franchise history. Now comes the hard part: doing it again. Hitters will have a full year of video on him, and he is coming off the heaviest workload of his career. Messick sounds ready for the challenge.