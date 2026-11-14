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SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL, The Candlelight Theatre, 11/14/2026-12/21/2026
By Patricia Bradford,2 days ago
SCROOGE. This timeless musical, an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, has enchanted generations with the transformative power of the Christmas spirit. With book, music, and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, Scrooge brings an Academy Award-nominated score to the beloved tale of a curmudgeonly miser who finds redemption and the true meaning of kindness and love. Based on the hugely popular 1970 film starring Albert Finney, Scrooge is the perfect way to kick off your holiday season.