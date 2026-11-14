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One Former Guardians Player’s Career Turnaround Is Remarkable
By Jimmy Swartz,13 days ago
Not long ago, Jake Bauers looked like a cautionary tale. The first baseman and outfielder bounced around five organizations, never posted an above-average season at the plate and seemed headed for a career of minor league deals. Cleveland fans remember that version of him well, from two forgettable stints with the club. The 2026 version is a completely different player. Bauers just helped the Milwaukee Brewers win the World Series, took home NLCS MVP honors and is now one of the more interesting free agents on the market. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman shared his thoughts on Bauers’ remarkable turnaround after signing with the Red Sox.