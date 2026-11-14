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Insider Addresses Tanner Bibee Trade Speculation
By Jimmy Swartz,13 days ago
Tanner Bibee’s 2026 season ended in strange fashion. The right-hander started on Opening Day and led the Cleveland Guardians in innings, then pitched just once in the postseason. That has led some fans to wonder whether Bibee and the organization might be better off going their separate ways this winter. Paul Hoynes addressed this speculation in a recent column, saying he does not believe that Bibee and the Guardians will part ways.