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#1 Nebraska Takes Care of Business on Senior Night Sweeping Iowa
By Brianna C,4 days ago
It was Senior Night and while their future is still unknown, Nebraska was ready to honor the four Husker seniors who have made a huge impact on the program and on the sport of volleyball. Andi Jackson, Harper Murray, Laney Choboy, and Bergan Reilly have all played and made a difference in all four years of their Nebraska careers. Tonight was the night for them to be honored.