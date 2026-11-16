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RABBIT HOLE, Nutley Little Theatre, 11/15/2026 & 11/16/2026
4 days ago
Theater Website: https://nutleylittletheatre.com/current-season/auditions/. Callbacks by invitation only Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 6:00 pm. The Corbetts are a happy suburban couple whose lives are changed forever when a life shattering accident involving their son, turns their world upside down. Eight months on, Becca and Howie are at odds in how to deal with the tragedy and finding the strength to move on. Can they ever find their way back to each other? David Lindsay-Abaire’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, filled with distinctive wit and grace, charts the path from grief to its antidotes – love and hope.