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Richardson’s TD grab makes Tulane’s late arrival worth it in 20-17 win over Rice
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Bredell Richardson grabbed a 24-yard pass from Trace Johnson in the fourth quarter to lift Tulane to a 20-17 win over Rice on Saturday night. The victory came after Tulane (5-5, 3-3 American) arrived in Houston by bus around 2 a.m. Saturday after Friday’s nationwide FAA air traffic ground stop forced a change of travel plans.