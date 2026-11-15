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Ilia Malinin wins fourth Skate America title as he begins long, 4-year road toward 2030 Olympics
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
Ilia Malinin won Skate America for the fourth time Saturday night, kicking off a four-year odyssey toward the 2030 Olympics in France with a quad-filled free skate that left the 21-year-old American wunderkind once again ahead of the competition. Malinin finished with 284.31 points inside Angel of the Winds Arena...