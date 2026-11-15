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Waddles’ 30 lead Campbell over South Carolina Upstate 93-77
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Lance Waddles’ 30 points led Campbell over South Carolina Upstate 93-77 on Saturday. Waddles added five rebounds for the Fighting Camels (1-3). Nordin Kapic scored 17 points while going 7 of 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range), and added five rebounds and six assists. Rashawn Inglemon shot 5 for 13, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding five assists and four steals.