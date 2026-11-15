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Queen Aminata Retains AEW TBS Title at AEW Full Gear 2026 Tailgate Brawl, Maya World Misses PPV Due to Travel Issues
By Yash Mittal,4 days ago
Queen Aminata retained her AEW TBS Championship in the final match of AEW Full Gear Tailgate Brawl. Aminata was originally scheduled to defend the title against Maya World and Persephone in a three-way match. However, with Maya World failing to make it to the pay-per-view due to the ongoing travel issues, Skye Blue and Hyan were added to the match, making it a four-way contest.