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Kazuchika Okada Defeats Adam Copeland to Retain AEW International Championship at AEW Full Gear 2026
By Yash Mittal,4 days ago
Kazuchika Okada secured one of the biggest victories of his career at AEW Full Gear 2026, as he defeated Adam Copeland to retain the AEW International Championship. Throughout the match, Okada targeted Copeland’s neck. After repeated failed attempts to put away the Rated R-Superstar, a desperate Okada brought the championship belt into play.