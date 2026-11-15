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Extraordinary Circumstances: A Planned Political Strategy to Use the FAA Grounding Crisis for Funding?
By Edmond W. Davis,4 days ago
When America's skies go silent, outdated technology, questionable leadership, and political grandstanding raise a disturbing question: Was this a preventable emergency transformed into an opportunity to make President Trump look like a hero?. 0:00 / 0:00. *There is no playbook for what Americans witnessed Friday when the Federal Aviation Administration...