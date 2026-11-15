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Helldivers 2 Reportedly Sits at 23% Recent Positive Reviews as Players Blame Mod Removal
By Max Maurice,4 days ago
A stratagem ball leaves a diver’s hand, clips a rock and skitters sideways down a slope instead of landing on the beacon. Helldivers 2 players have watched that happen for a long time, and one streamer thinks the mods that fixed it are a big part of why the game’s Steam reviews have gone sour. OhDoughPlays wrote on X on Saturday, November 14, that the game is sitting at 23% recent positive reviews on Steam.