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Complete BKB 61: London Results – Lee Selby Wins Tough Split Decision Against Ollie Sentance
By BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing,4 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND (November 14, 2026) — BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing, the world’s largest professional bare knuckle boxing organization, delivered another exciting night of fights at BKB 61: London, which took place inside the indigo at The O2 in London, England. Former IBF Featherweight World Champion “Lightning” Lee Selby...