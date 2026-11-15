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Holy Family, Lyons make final push before area teams bow out at state
By Brent W. Newbwnew@prairiemountainmedia.com,4 days ago
DENVER — The final two teams in the BoCoPreps.com coverage area saw their postseason runs come to a close early Saturday morning. In Class 3A, No. 3 Holy Family beat No. 6 Forge Christian before falling to No. 2 Resurrection Christian during the first two days of the state volleyball tournament. The Tigers were then swept by No. 1 University, 25-16, 25-12, 25-20, in an elimination match.