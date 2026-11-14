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Sluggish Second Half Hurts Niners Against ECU
12 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Football suffered a 17-16 loss to East Carolina on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 14) at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The one-point loss was Charlotte's (1-9, 1-5 American) narrowest margin of defeat since 2017 and the fourth loss by a single point in program history. With a pair of overtime losses and a five-point defeat at App State in Week 3, this is just the second season the 49ers have had four one-score losses.