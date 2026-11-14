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Charlotte’s Tournament Run Comes to an End in Defensive Showdown After Two Overtime Periods
12 days ago
TULSA, Okla. – (3) Charlotte Men's Soccer (10-3-5) drew with (1) Tulsa (9-4-5), 0-0, in a defensive showdown that featured two overtime periods. Tulsa advanced and clinched the NCAA automatic bid after winning the penalty shootout, 4-3. The Niners outshot the Golden Hurricane in shots on goal, 5-1. Alex Svetanoff recorded his fourth clean sheet of the season and was tested just once. Charlotte also placed five players on the All-Tournament Team.