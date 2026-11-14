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How Mexican Citizens Can Qualify for Spanish Citizenship After Two Years of Residency
By Anton Stravinsky,3 days ago
Mexico’s historical relationship with Spain creates a preferential naturalization route, allowing eligible nationals by origin to apply for Spanish citizenship after completing the required residence period. WASHINGTON, November 14, 2026: Mexican citizens considering a permanent move to Spain may qualify to apply for Spanish nationality after two years of...