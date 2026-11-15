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Chicago CFO Quits Amid $75M Pension Dispute; Alderman Demands Investigation
By Damon R. Sheffield,4 days ago
Chicago's Chief Financial Officer Ashlee Gabrysch resigned abruptly Friday morning after only about three months on the job, telling city officials that continuing to serve as Mayor Brandon Johnson's top financial advisor would “compromise my integrity and professional obligations.” Her departure has set off a fight between City Hall and at least one alderman over who is responsible for a disputed $75 million pension payment, and whether an outside investigation is now warranted.
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