undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Trump Either Doesn’t Know or Doesn’t Care About the FAA Chaos: His Latest Post Is About the Stock Market, and He’s Yet to Say a Word About It
By Roger Friedman,4 days ago
Donald Trump either doesn’t know what happened with the FAA chaos or doesn’t care. His most recent post just before 8pm is about the stock market. He makes no mention of airports all over the world shutting down, thousands of people stranded, or the discussion of infrastructure finance.