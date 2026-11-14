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Spain Cuts the Citizenship Residency Requirement by 80% for Eligible Mexican and Filipino Applicants
By Anton Stravinsky,2 days ago
Spanish law reduces the ordinary 10-year qualifying residence period to two years for certain nationalities, although applicants must still satisfy background, integration, and documentation requirements. WASHINGTON, November 14, 2026: Mexican and Filipino nationals considering a future in Europe can become eligible to apply for Spanish citizenship after two years of...