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Natural-Born Citizenship Matters Under Spain’s Accelerated Nationality Rules
By Anton Stravinsky,4 days ago
Applicants who acquired Mexican or Philippine nationality through naturalization must distinguish their legal status from citizens by origin, because Spain’s two-year eligibility provision does not automatically extend to both groups. WASHINGTON, November 14, 2026: Americans holding Mexican or Philippine passports may see Spain’s two-year citizenship residence rule as a...