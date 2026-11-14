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Ranking the Sip & Savor Items at California Adventure’s 2026 Festival of Holidays
By Andrew Long,13 days ago
Festival of Holidays is back at California Adventure, offering entertainment, decorations, and food! Running until January 6th, this festival includes several marketplaces (food booths, if you want the less fancy term) as well as items added to restaurant’s menus. In this post, we’ll rank all of the items we’ve tried this year at California Adventure’s Festival of Holidays!