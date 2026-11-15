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A Spanish Passport Is Not Automatic After Two Years, Even for Eligible Mexican and Filipino Citizens
By Anton Stravinsky,4 days ago
Meeting the minimum legal residency requirement opens the opportunity to apply for naturalization, but approval depends on good conduct, integration, and government review. WASHINGTON, November 14, 2026: Mexican and Filipino nationals planning a future in Europe can qualify to apply for Spanish citizenship after two years of legal residence, but that statutory milestone does not mean Spain will issue a passport when their second anniversary arrives. The reduced period established under Spain’s Civil Code offers an earlier opportunity to request naturalization than the ordinary ten-year rule, while retaining government scrutiny of a person’s nationality, residence history, conduct, integration and supporting evidence. For families considering a move, the crucial distinction is between meeting the minimum time requirement and actually becoming Spanish. This administrative and legal process may continue after the required residence period has ended.