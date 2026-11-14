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High-Speed Rail Execution Studies For Sweden's Ostlänken Line
11 days ago
SYSTRA Sweden has been awarded a contract by Trafikverket to carry out BEST-K execution studies and technical documentation for the Ostlänken high-speed railway. SYSTRA Sweden has secured a major contract with the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) to carry out the execution studies and produce the technical documents needed to build the future Ostlänken high-speed line. The mission, which spans more than ten years, strengthens SYSTRA's role in one of the country's largest infrastructure projects.