undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Monument Mountain Advances to State Final Four
By Stephen Dravis,4 days ago
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- On a day when both teams had trouble finding a finishing touch, Monument Mountain's Lucca Hernandez was in the right place at the right time. Hernandez headed home Silas Heck's cross from the right wing in the waning minutes of the first half to send the third-seeded Spartans to a 1-0 win over Westport in the Division 4 State Quarter-Finals.
2