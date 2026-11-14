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Spain’s Article 22 Creates a Citizenship Advantage Rooted in Colonial History
By Anton Stravinsky,4 days ago
Centuries-old connections between Spain, Latin America and the Philippines continue to influence modern nationality legislation, giving certain nationals by origin preferential treatment when seeking Spanish citizenship through lawful residence and government naturalization procedures. WASHINGTON, November 14, 2026: Spain’s citizenship law still reflects relationships formed across centuries of empire, migration and...