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Frontier School Committee Ends Sponsorship of International Trips in 7-3 Vote
By Noah Sullivan,2 days ago
The Frontier School Committee voted 7-3 to end district sponsorship of international field trips, while allowing trips already scheduled for this academic year, including journeys to Argentina, Spain and Portugal, to proceed. The committee may still approve international travel in rare cases, but only following an administration recommendation and when the trip supports class curriculum or school activities and is properly planned, supervised and funded.