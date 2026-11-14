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Sixers vs. Pacers: Game Preview, Injury Report and How to Watch 11/15/2026
By Matt Murphy,4 days ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (10-3) host the Indiana Pacers (5-8) on Sunday afternoon before visiting Brooklyn on Monday. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. EST at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The Pacers are coming off a 106-104 home win over the New York Knicks on Friday in Emirates NBA Cup play despite 33 points and 11 assists from Jalen Brunson. All five Indiana starters scored at least 12 points, including former Sixer Kelly Oubre Jr., who finished with 16.