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Washington Post story links Mark Morse to company involved in covert CIA operation
By Staff Report,4 days ago
A high-tech surveillance plane that repeatedly flew near the site of CIA-linked attacks on boats near the Galápagos Islands had an unlikely first owner: a company based right here in The Villages. According to a bombshell new report from The Washington Post, the aircraft—a Cessna Citation Longitude—was originally registered...
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