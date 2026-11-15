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Saints' Christen Miller: Sent to IR
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
The Saints placed Miller (knee) on injured reserve Saturday. Miller is dealing with a knee injury and is now required to miss at least four games. The rookie nose tackle has played in four games this season, logging five tackles (two solo) over 93 snaps on defense and four snaps on special teams. Nathan Shepherd and Khristian Boyd could both get more defensive snaps during Miller's absence.