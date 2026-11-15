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Chargers' Kayode Awosika: Could return to action Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
Awosika (fibula) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Ravens. Awosika hasn't played since Week 2, when he suffered a leg injury against the Raiders. The 28-year-old managed a full practice Saturday following limited sessions Thursday and Friday, so he has a genuine chance of returning to action Monday. Awosika will likely return to a starting role at left guard if he's able to suit up.