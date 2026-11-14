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Red Bull New York Add Eight RBNY II Players on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Friendly Against Club América
By Red Bull New York Communications,3 days ago
HARRISON, N.J. (November 14, 2026) – Red Bull New York have added RBNY II fullbacks Aimar Modelo, Kevin Wender, and Connor Faello, midfielders Deven Cadigan and Nate Worth, winger Benny Rodriguez and forwards Christian Gallagher and Malik Odeyinka on short-term agreement ahead of the club’s friendly against Club América.