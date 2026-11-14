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In 1996, the Spice Girls Released Their Debut Album and Changed Pop Music Forever — 30 Years Later, These 7 Songs Are Still Iconic
By Roxana Diba,13 days ago
Thirty years ago this month, a debut album came into the world and shook up the pop scene forever. Spice, the debut album by the Spice Girls, served as the formal introduction to Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham. Or, as they would be forever known after Top of the Pops magazine christened them – Scary, Sporty, Baby, Ginger, and Posh.