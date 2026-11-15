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Titans' Isaiah Oliver: Signed by Tennessee to active roster
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
The Titans signed Oliver from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Oliver had been elevated from the practice squad twice this season and logged seven tackles (three solo) and a defensed pass over 36 defensive snaps and 29 special-teams snaps. He'll now presumably work in a rotational role at safety on game days.